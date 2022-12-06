Weeks Of Disruptions Expected Over Summer Amid Big Build Blitz

Melbourne commuters are facing weeks of disruptions and travel delays as the annual holiday season maintenance blitz gets underway from boxing day.

Victoria’s Big Build will see maintenance on the West Gate Bridge as well as major works on the City Loop and Metro Tunnel.

West Gate Bridge maintenance

Annual West Gate Bridge maintenance will take place between Boxing Day and January 4, 2023, closing four of the five outbound lanes. Delays of more than 90 minutes are expected, and drivers are urged to find an early detour.

Train disruptions

From 9pm on January 2, 2023, through to the last service on January 15, 2023, the City Loop will see upgrades that include the installation of new smoke detection, and extraction and sprinkler systems at Flagstaff, Melbourne Central and Parliament stations.

Flagstaff, Melbourne Central and Parliament stations will be closed, and no trains will run through the City Loop throughout the works. Southern Cross and Flinders Street stations will remain open, with trains running to and from these stations.

Buses will replace trains on sections of the Cranbourne, Pakenham, Frankston, Stony Point and Sandringham Lines from January 4, 2023, as crews prepare the tracks for when the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025.

Level crossing removals

Works at level crossings at Union and Mont Albert roads in Surrey Hills will also begin, with buses replacing trains on sections of the Lilydale and Belgrave lines from February 17, 2023, to late May.

Tram line works

Work is powering ahead on St Kilda Road to realign the existing tram tracks to join with the new tram stop at Anzac Station ahead of the tram stop reopening and trams returning on December 19, 2023.

There will also be intermittent traffic lane closures as construction continues on new bike lanes on St Kilda Road to improve safety for all road users are safe.

Other works and road closures

Works will get underway on Footscray Road, Wurundjeri Way and the West Gate Freeway at Williamstown Road in January and February to widen the West Gate Freeway and build new connections to the CBD and CityLink.

Major road upgrades will also see lane closures around Craigieburn Road, Hall Road and Narre-Warren Cranbourne Road.

The Monash Freeway will be closed in both directions at Warrigal Road for overnight works for four nights in January.

The Princes Freeway will close overnight between the Princes Highway and Beaconsfield Interchange between January 9-24, 2023.

For more information about planned disruptions over coming months visit the Big Build website.