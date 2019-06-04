Welcome Morning Tea to new Esperance residents!

A Welcome Morning Tea is coming up at the Cannery Arts Centre next Tuesday, June 11 at 10am.

The event, run by Community Connections through the Esperance Volunteer Resource Centre, gives new-to-town residents and recent retirees a chance to meet some locals and find out what activities, clubs or resources are available.

Anyone is welcome to attend though, you may be looking for a new hobby or interest and this would be an excellent opportunity to investigate.

The Cannery Art Centre is a sublime venue, and during the morning tea the latest multi-art exhibition will be on display, Anonymous - the stories of Forgotten Women.

RSVP is a must and do it as soon as possible, contact the Esperance Volunteer Centre on 9072 0346.