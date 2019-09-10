Lotta Good Reasons To Head To Henty

“There was movement at The Border, for the word had gone around”

The Henty Machinery Field Days is now regarded as southern Australia’s single biggest agricultural event.

The 2019 HMFD touches down on September 17-19, featuring more than 1200 sites and over 800 exhibitors.

Sure, it’s been around for over 50 years, so what’s new? LOTS! Let’s dive deep into regional Australia’s most sing-a-long-able jingle, and discover what you can now expect at this massive agribusiness supermarket.

“Bringin’ tractors, trailers, seeders and balers, Trucks, 4 wheel drives and ploughs, Bringin’ headers and scrapers and big cultivators”

Yep, no doubt. In fact you’d be dark if there wasn’t wall-to-wall farm machinery like this. For those not making a living on the land, but loving the country lifestyle, you’ll see heaps of outdoors and camping products for the next weekend getaway or the big trip around Australia!

“And well over 60, 000 people will all be coming too, seeing things for better or for worse”

Which is why catching up with the professionals in farm produce, agronomy, government and health services, agribusiness and finance services is a must at HMFD.

“Cause everybody knows when a farmer’s going places, They go to Henty Field Days first”

And when you get there, make sure the first thing you do is jump on the Shuttle Bus! Driver Ian Dobson recommends you pop on as soon as you get there, cut a lap, and get your bearings around the 105ha site. Call the shuttle bus on 0402 013 380, get picked up at one of the 8 designated points, or even flag Don Down!

ALRIGHT, SING IT WITH US!

“Going to the Henty Field Days, Lot of good people there,”

Including the wonderful Henty Early Childhood Association parent volunteers, who are staffing the Free Family Resting Place, located in Petticoat Lane, from 9am to 5pm each day. The Family Resting Place is a covered fenced-in play area where children can have fun, and carers can use the nappy changing area, high chairs, cubicles for breast-feeding and pram parking bay.

NOTE: The facility is not a child-minding centre and children must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years at all times.

“See you at the Henty Field Days, Nothing like it anywhere”

Now for the first time, just by pre-purchasing your tickets online, you’ll be doing good for people everywhere! This year, Henty Machinery Field Days’ on-line ticketing partner is Humanitix. This means your booking fee will be donated to the OzHarvest charity.

Get your tickets and make a difference HERE.

Oh, here’s the lyrics too…so you can learn ALL the words off by heart and impress your city friends! (*You’re Welcome*)

‘There was movement at the station,

For the word had gone around,

The professionals are coming to town,

For the Henty Machinery Field Days coming in from miles around.

Bringin tractors, trailers, seeders and balers,

Trucks, 4 wheel drives and ploughs,

Bringin headers and scrapers and big cultivators,

With experts who can show a man how.

And fifty thousand people will all be coming too,

Seeing things for better or for worse,

Cause everybody knows when a farmer’s going places,

He goes to Henty Field Days first.

Going to the Henty Field Days,

Lot of good people there,

See you at the Henty Field Days,

Nothing like it anywhere’!