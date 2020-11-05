Welcome To The Wet Season Podcast Special For Mackay & The Whitsundays

This Week Jay & Dave Have Given You 5 Major Tips To Be Storm And Cyclone Safe With People In The Know! 

What Do you Need To Do To Prepare Your Home For Insurance? Do You Need Photos? What Paperwork Do You Need? Ashleigh Petterson From Suncorp Insurance Explains

What About Your Home And Your Plan For An Emergency? Mel Dixon From "Get Ready Queensland" Gives The Info You Need

Some Of Our Animals Are Terrified Of Storms And Weather Events. Here Is The Advice To Calm Them, From Dr Dave Lemmon From Northern Beaches Vet Hospital

Trees Around Your Homes Can Cause You And Your Neighbours Alot Of Trouble When It Comes To Storms And Cyclones. Kris From DAM Services Explains How To Prepare Your Trees And Yard For Safety This Storm And Cyclone Season. 

If You Need A Generator, How Do You Choose? So Many Types And Styles And Prices! Rick From Total Tools Explains! 

