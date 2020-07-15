Well Dammit, Green Day Cancel The Australian And New Zealand Dates On The Hella Mega Tour

The Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer – Hella Mega Tour will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand due to the ongoing international travel restrictions, as well as the various continuing restrictions on mass gatherings, and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew and staff.

Here's the announcement from the bands:

"Australia and New Zealand, we’re beyond bummed to announce that the upcoming Hella Mega dates in November have been cancelled.

We kept trying to put this piece of the puzzle together, but unfortunately it’s just not possible due to the uncertainty of the government Covid-19 travel restrictions, mass gatherings and most importantly for the safety of our fans, crew and staff.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

We love you all and we’ll be back there rocking with you at some point.

Until then, stay safe."

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

All ticket holders will receive a full refund.

For any further queries relating to your ticket purchase or refund please contact the relevant ticketing agency.

