Wellington Drug King Pin Sentenced To Over 14 Years In Prison

Drug King Pin Kyle Anthony Thompson has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison after being caught with over seven kilograms of ice and close to a kilogram of heroin in 2020.

The 36-year-old man from Wellington faced Dubbo District Court via video link from Clarence Correctional Centre.

Mr Thompson was the focus of a strike force which was established to look into the source of illicit substances being circulated around Wellington between 2019 and 2020.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police arrested Mr Thompson in 2020 and charged him with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, corruptly giving or offering an agent a benefit, aggravated possession of firearms and supply a large commercial quantity of methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin.

The court heard that Mr Thompson paid a correction officer $15,000 to smuggle buprenorphine strips into the Wellington Correctional Centre.

Investigators discovered Mr Thompson was the king pin of a drug syndicate in Wellington which distributed drugs from a Sydney-based supplier.

Mr Thompson received 15 separate deliveries of drugs and was found to have employed his own family members and friends to assist with the distribution.

In total, the court heard that Mr Thompson received 7.08kg of methylamphetamine, 267.66g of cocaine, 903.2g of heroin, 73.7g of MDMA between June of 2019 and May of 2020.

Mr Thompson claimed that the substantial profits he received through his part in the drug syndicate was used to fund his own drug habit.

During a 2022 raid of a number of different locations across Wellington, police discovered $265,820 in cash, gold bullions worth $85,000, a tricked-out Holden Commodore, a $15,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and 13 firearms.

Judge Smith told the court that he does not believe Mr Thompson can be rehabilitated and should receive a lengthy prison sentence.

“I do not accept that he has good prospects of rehabilitation and will not reoffend,” - Judge Smith

Mr Thompson has been sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison including time served and without the possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.