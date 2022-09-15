Wendell Gives Kevin Walters One More Season

No More Excuses For Broncos

Article heading image for Wendell Gives Kevin Walters One More Season

GETTY

Wendell Sailor expressed that the Brisbane Broncos' decision to stick with head-coach Kevin Walters for 2023 is a good move.

Even though 'Big Dell' firmly believes he signed the right players, the club's horror end to the season which saw a possible top-four spot turn into missing out on the finals altogether has put increased pressure on Walters.

"If Kevvie doesn't get top eight next year, Kevvie's gone."

LISTEN BELOW:

15 hours ago

