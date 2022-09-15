Wendell Gives Kevin Walters One More Season

Wendell Sailor expressed that the Brisbane Broncos' decision to stick with head-coach Kevin Walters for 2023 is a good move.



Even though 'Big Dell' firmly believes he signed the right players, the club's horror end to the season which saw a possible top-four spot turn into missing out on the finals altogether has put increased pressure on Walters.

"If Kevvie doesn't get top eight next year, Kevvie's gone."

