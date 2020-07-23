Wendell Sailor “Can’t Understand” How The Roosters Can Afford To Sign Sonny Bill Williams

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor “Can’t Understand” How The Roosters Can Afford To Sign Sonny Bill Williams

Getty Images

Salary Sombreros aside, Triple M’s Wendell Sailor can’t understand how the Sydney Roosters are about to sign Sonny Bill Williams.

SBW, is set to sign a short term deal with the Roosters, after the Toronto Wolfpack pulled out of the 2020 English Super League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports suggest, the Roosters have just over $200,000 left in their salary cap for 2020…. Just enough for SBW which left Dell perplexed.

23 July 2020

