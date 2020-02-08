Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Wendell Sailor & Jude Bolton's Incredible Insight Into Life After Footy Following AFL Legend's Troubles

ON THE DEAD SET LEGENDS

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor & Jude Bolton's Incredible Insight Into Life After Footy Following AFL Legend's Troubles

Daily Mail / Triple M

Wendell Sailor and Jude Bolton have provided a rare insight into life after footy for a professional athlete. 

The chat arose following images of AFL legend Daniel Kerr passed out in the middle of a West Australian street following a boozy night out. 

Speaking on the Dead Set Legends, both Sailor and Bolton opened up on their time and experiences with other elite athletes following their retirement.

