Wendell Sailor Makes A Big Bold Prediction For Wayne Bennett In 2020

ON THE DEAD SET LEGENDS

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor Makes A Big Bold Prediction For Wayne Bennett In 2020

GETTY IMAGES

Triple M's Wendell Sailor has made a big bold prediction for Wayne Bennett ahead of the 2020 NRL season. 

Bennett is set to step away from the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021, however, Sailor revealed his prediction for the seven-time Premiership winning coach on the Dead Set Legends on Saturday morning. 

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the biggest topics in the NRL including an update on the Curtis Scott case; hear the full chat below.

Don't miss a minute of Dead Set Legends; listen live from 10am Saturday Mornings on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.  

18 hours ago

Dead Set Legends
Triple M NRL
Wayne Bennett
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Listen Live!
Dead Set Legends
Triple M NRL
Wayne Bennett
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Dead Set Legends
Triple M NRL
Wayne Bennett
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs