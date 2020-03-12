Wendell Sailor & Mark Geyer Reveal What Punishments Should Be Handed To Bulldogs Duo

Triple M’s Mark Geyer and Wendell Sailor have both had their say on the Bulldogs sex scandal.

Speaking on Triple M NRL Primetime before the Eels and Bulldogs opening round clash, Sailor and Geyer somewhat disagreed when asked about potential punishment.

LISTEN HERE:

Earlier on The Rush Hour with MG, Brent Read provided an update on the scandal that has rocked the NRL; hear the full chat below.