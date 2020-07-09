Wendell Sailor & MG Discuss Which Club David Fifita Will Play For In 2021

It's the million dollar rugby league question - Which club will David Fifita be playing for in 2021?

The Titans have reportedly offered the 20-year-old a monster deal worth $1.2 Million per season, while current club the Broncos can only afford around $700,000 per season.

Speaking on Triple M Footy, Wendell Sailor and Mark Geyer revealed where they believe Fifita will end up in 2021.

