Wendell Sailor & MG Discuss Which Club David Fifita Will Play For In 2021

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor & MG Discuss Which Club David Fifita Will Play For In 2021

Getty Images

It's the million dollar rugby league question - Which club will David Fifita be playing for in 2021? 

The Titans have reportedly offered the 20-year-old a monster deal worth $1.2 Million per season, while current club the Broncos can only afford around $700,000 per season.

Speaking on Triple M Footy, Wendell Sailor and Mark Geyer revealed where they believe Fifita will end up in 2021.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

 

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs