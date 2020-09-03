Wendell Sailor & MG Discuss Who Should Be The Next Dragons Coach

Triple M's Wendell Sailor & Mark Geyer have discussed who they believe should be the next St George Illawarra Dragons coach. 

While Dean Young is the interim coach, according to reports former Panthers coach Anthony Griffin is the frontrunner but there's one 'whisper' that doesn't stop going away.

