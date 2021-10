The Dolphins were officially unveiled at the NRL's 17th team on Wednesday and will join the competition from the 2023 season.

Wayne Bennett will reportedly be the head coach and their roster will start to take shape from November 1.

So who should they target?

Triple M's Wendell Sailor revealed who he would pick as the club's marquee star.

