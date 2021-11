Triple M's Wendell Sailor has shared why he believes Reed Mahoney must stay at the Parramatta Eels.

Mahoney, one of the NRL's most in-demand players, is currently weighing up his club future with the Eels, Bulldogs and Dolphins all reportedly pursuing the number nine.

Dell told the Dead Set Legends, Mahoney must stay at the Eels for the betterment of his career.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!