Wendell Sailor Questions Reece Walsh Selection For Game II

ON DEAD SET LEGENDS

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor Questions Reece Walsh Selection For Game II

Getty Images

Queensland legend Wendell Sailor has questioned the selection of 18-year-old Reece Walsh for the Maroons in Game II of the the 2021 Origin series. 

While hoping Walsh proves him wrong, Sailor told Triple M's Dead Set Legends in his opinion Walsh has been rushed into the side too early. 

LISTEN HERE:

Sailor also commented on Ben Ikin's return to the Broncos and IF he is the right man to help turn the club around; hear the full chat below. 

26 June 2021

Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends Sydney
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs