Wendell Sailor Questions Reece Walsh Selection For Game II

Queensland legend Wendell Sailor has questioned the selection of 18-year-old Reece Walsh for the Maroons in Game II of the the 2021 Origin series.

While hoping Walsh proves him wrong, Sailor told Triple M's Dead Set Legends in his opinion Walsh has been rushed into the side too early.

LISTEN HERE:

Sailor also commented on Ben Ikin's return to the Broncos and IF he is the right man to help turn the club around; hear the full chat below.

