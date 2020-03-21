Wendell Sailor Reckons Cameron Smith Was Pulled Into Line About Decision To Suspend NRL

Wendell Sailor calls out Cameron Smith by stating that he was pulled into line about his comments to suspend the NRL season to ensure the health and safety of his family and the league.

Coach of the Melbourne Storm Craig Bellamy addressed the media by saying Smith always wanted to play. Sailor didn't buy Bellamy's statement, stating that "at that current time Cameron believed that it was the best decision for the league and his family and I think he has changed his tune a bit."

Gus Worland and Jude Bolton fire questions at Sailor to receive his hot take on some of the latest sporting news around the nation.

