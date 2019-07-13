Wendell Sailor Reckons Kevvie Walters Should Stay Away From The Titans Coaching Gig

Triple M's Wendell Sailor reckons current Queensland coach Kevvie Walters should stay well away from the Gold Coast Titans coaching job, should it become available.

With Garth Brennan seemingly on his way out of the Titans top job, Walters is tipped to get the role as his first NRL head coaching role.

However, it's not the right move for Walters according to Dell.

