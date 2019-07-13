Wendell Sailor Reckons Kevvie Walters Should Stay Away From The Titans Coaching Gig

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

29 minutes ago

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor Reckons Kevvie Walters Should Stay Away From The Titans Coaching Gig

AAP

Triple M's Wendell Sailor reckons current Queensland coach Kevvie Walters should stay well away from the Gold Coast Titans coaching job, should it become available. 

With Garth Brennan seemingly on his way out of the Titans top job, Walters is tipped to get the role as his first NRL head coaching role. 

However, it's not the right move for Walters according to Dell. 

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat surrounding the Titans head coaching role with Garth Brennan all but conceding his time may be over; hear the full chat. 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs