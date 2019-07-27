Wendell Sailor Reckons Kevvy Walters Won't Get Another NRL Job IF He Fails With The Titans

Triple M's Wendell Sailor has doubled down on his plea for Kevin Walters to not take the vacant Titans coaching gig.

Despite originally stating he had no interest in taking on the role, Walters is firming as the favourite to take over from the now-sacked Garth Brennan.

A few weeks earlier, Sailor called the coaching role at the club a "poisoned chalice" and now speaking on Triple M Saturday NRL Dell once again urged Walters to stay away from the job.

