Wendell Sailor & Ryan Girdler Took The Absolute Piss Out Of Maroon's Pub Trivia

ON THE ORIGIN RUMBLE

If you're a fan of the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, you'd know a staple of the show is Maroon's pub trivia. 

At times it was chaotic but nothing would compare to Maroon's first quiz on Triple M's Origin Rumble.

Ryan Girdler and Wendell Sailor took the absolute piss out of the segment which forced Maroon to end the show early.

31 October 2020

