Wendell Sailor & Ryan Girdler Took The Absolute Piss Out Of Maroon's Pub Trivia

If you're a fan of the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, you'd know a staple of the show is Maroon's pub trivia.

At times it was chaotic but nothing would compare to Maroon's first quiz on Triple M's Origin Rumble.

Ryan Girdler and Wendell Sailor took the absolute piss out of the segment which forced Maroon to end the show early.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.