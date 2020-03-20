Wendell Sailor's Massive Call on Latrell Mitchell's Future At Fullback

This morning on Dead Set Legends, Wendell Sailor claims that Latrell Mitchell's best position on the footy field is undoubtedly in the centres.

The Dead Set Legend Team debate over the early criticism that the South Sydney Rabbitoh's star signing has copped in the first couple of rounds in the NRL. Sailor reckons that Mitchell would be most productive at the centre position arguing that that he "needs to be disciplined if he really wants to play that position (Fullback)."

The Dead Set Legend Team debate over Mitchell's future as the fullback for the Rabbitoh's.

The boys on Dead Set Legends react to the comments made by fiery Gus Gould following the South Sydney Rabbitoh's loss to the Brisbane Bronco's last night.

The boys on Dead Set Legends react to the comments made by fiery Gus Gould following the South Sydney Rabbitoh's loss to the Brisbane Bronco's last night.