Wendell Sailor's "Mini Rant" After Kevin Walters Introduces Coach Whisperer In Origin Camp

Triple M's Wendell Sailor is backing Kevin Walters and the Maroons side all the way this Origin series.

However the Queensland great just can't understand the need for Walters to introduce a coach whisperer in Origin camp.

It has led to Walters banning the words "BLUES" & "NEW SOUTH WALES" which according to Sailor is only putting more pressure on the younger players in camp.

