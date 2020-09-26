Wendell Sailor's Stern Message Following Alleged Racial Abuse

Triple M's Wendell Sailor has addressed the alleged racial allegations during the Titans & Knights clash on Friday night.

Tyrone Peachey was allegedly called a “black c**t” but opted not to make an official complaint to the referee.

It's a grim message from Sailor who used Adam Goodes' experiences as an example of why players who are racially abused don't necessarily follow through with a complaint.

LISTEN HERE:

The incident was also discussed on the Triple M Saturday Scrum with the incident being condemned; hear the chat below.