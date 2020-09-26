Wendell Sailor's Stern Message Following Alleged Racial Abuse

ON DEAD SET LEGENDS

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor's Stern Message Following Alleged Racial Abuse

Triple M's Wendell Sailor has addressed the alleged racial allegations during the Titans & Knights clash on Friday night. 

Tyrone Peachey was allegedly called a “black c**t” but opted not to make an official complaint to the referee. 

It's a grim message from Sailor who used Adam Goodes' experiences as an example of why players who are racially abused don't necessarily follow through with a complaint. 

LISTEN HERE:

The incident was also discussed on the Triple M Saturday Scrum with the incident being condemned; hear the chat below.

 

26 September 2020

Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends
Gold Coast Titans
Tyrone Peachey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends
Gold Coast Titans
Tyrone Peachey
Triple M NRL
Dead Set Legends
Gold Coast Titans
Tyrone Peachey
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs