Wendell Sailor Weighs-In On The Bulldogs Top 8 Chances In 2022

Phil Gould has wiped the slate clean at the Canterbury Bulldogs, as he looks to rebuild one of the NRL's proudest clubs.

And with the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Matt Burton, Matt Dufty and possibly Paul Vaughan joining the club from next season, can the 2021 wooden spoon favourites turn into finals contenders?

Triple M's Wendell Sailor weighed in on the Dead Set Legends.

