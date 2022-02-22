Wendell Sailor Weighs-In On The Tigers Decision To Have 5 Co-Captains

Triple M's Wendell Sailor isn't a fan of the Wests Tigers naming five co-captains for the 2022 NRL season. 

James Tamou, Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Ken Maumalo and Tyrone Peachey were voted by their teammates into the leadership group and will share the captaincy duties. 

In their current state the club needs only ONE leader according to Sailor.

