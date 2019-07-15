Werribee Man To Appear In Court Over Near-Naked Carjacking

A man in just his underwear has been arrested after attempting a daylight carjacking in Werribee.

Police allege a 37-year-old Bellfield approached a 45-year-old woman at a hospital carpark and pulled her from her vehicle at about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

The man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with car-jacking and assault.

