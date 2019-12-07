West Kal Fire - Saturday December 7 BUSHFIRE UPDATE

Bushfire ADVICE for south western part of WEST KALGOORLIE in CITY OF KALGOORLIE-BOULDER

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people in the south western part of WEST KALGOORLIE in the CITY OF KALGOORLIE-BOULDER.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

The fire started near the intersection of ATBARA ST and BROADWOOD ST in WEST KALGOORLIE.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan decide what you will do if the situation gets worse.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is stationary.

It is contained and under control.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

All roads have now been reopened.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR CITY OF KALGOORLIE-BOULDER.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are mopping up and monitoring the area for the rest of the day/night.

15 Career Fire and Rescue Service and Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service firefighters are attending.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 12:48 PM on 7 December 2019.

Currently there has been 20-30 hectares burnt.

DFES is managing the fire.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.



The next update to be provided by 11am tomorrow unless the situation changes.