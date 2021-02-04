West Kempsey Woman Fined After Offensive Outburst Towards McDonalds Staff

Police from the Mid North Coast Police District became aware of an incident that allegedly occurred around 7.40pm, Wednesday 3 February 2021, at a family restaurant on Smith Street, Kempsey after video was posted on a page of a local private Facebook group.

The incident involved reports of a female aggressively abusing a number of staff, including teenage employees, over a dispute on the time it was taking for her order to be processed.

During the incident, the female was alleged to have used extremely offensive and abusive language towards the employees.

Police investigations have led to a 28 year old West Kempsey woman voluntarily attending Kempsey Police Station around 3pm today, after being contacted by police.

The woman has since assisted police with their enquiries, and showed considerable remorse.

She was issued with a Criminal Infringement Notice for the offence of Offensive Behaviour which carries an on-the-spot fine of $500.

The restaurant management have been advised of the outcome, and they have informed staff involved in the incident. They continue to provide support to the staff involved.

Police remind the community that conduct, language and behaviour must meet minimum community standards, and those that fall below those expectations, can expect action to be taken.