West Moonah house fire under investigation

An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of a fire that

destroyed a house in West Moonah overnight.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Robbins Place around 11.10pm last night by an occupant of the property.

Three TFS crews from Hobart, Glenorchy and Clarence attended and extinguished the fire which had fully engulfed the house.

A male occupant was treated at the scene by Ambulance Tasmania paramedics for minor burns to his hands.

A TFS fire investigator will conduct an investigation from this morning.