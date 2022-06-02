West Sydney House Fire Claims The Lives Of Two People

A large house fire in Sydney’s west has taken the lives of two people in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services received a report of a fire at a Glendenning property near Mt Druitt at around 4:45AM this morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters found the entire home engulfed in flames.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

As emergency services worked to get the blaze under control, police and fire fighters pulled a woman from the home.

Despite performing CPR on the woman, she was unable to be saved and passed away at the scene.

After containing the blaze, fire fighters found a second person deceased inside the home.

Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.