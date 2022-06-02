West Sydney House Fire Claims The Lives Of Two People

A large house fire in Sydney’s west has taken the lives of two people in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services received a report of a fire at a Glendenning property near Mt Druitt at around 4:45AM this morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters found the entire home engulfed in flames.

As emergency services worked to get the blaze under control, police and fire fighters pulled a woman from the home.

Despite performing CPR on the woman, she was unable to be saved and passed away at the scene.

After containing the blaze, fire fighters found a second person deceased inside the home.

Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

