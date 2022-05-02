West Sydney Worker Dies After Being Trapped By Forklift

A worker in Western Sydney has been crushed to death after being trapped under a forklift, police say.

Officers responded to calls of a serious accident from a business on Charles Street in St Mary's, approximately 6:40am on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found the distressing circumstances of the man deceased at the scene.

There is no clarification on which business the accident took place at, with investigations commencing on Monday.

Safe Work NSW were advised of the incident, and will work through the set of circumstances that led to the man's death.

A coroner's report will be prepared, as officers section off the crime scene.

