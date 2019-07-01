Westbrook Wheels’ Show’n’Shine Is Coming Up!

Image: Westbrook Show 'n' Shine/Facebook

Westbrook's Show’n’Shine is an annual event show casing a variety of display cars.

WHEN: SATURDAY JULY 27

WHERE: CENTENARY PARK, WESTBOOK

TIME: 9AM-1PM

WHAT:

It’s a day full of fun and activities for the entire family including:

jumping castle

face painting

food vendors

raffles

and the opportunity for kids to get a photo in a sprint car!

This year the event will be raising money for a local family who have a 4-year-old daughter diagnosed with Leukemia.

Lock the date away, grab the family and head out to the Westbrook Show’n’Shine for a great family day out while helping to raise money for a great cause.

