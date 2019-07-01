Westbrook Wheels’ Show’n’Shine Is Coming Up!

Image: Westbrook Show 'n' Shine/Facebook
Westbrook's Show’n’Shine is an annual event show casing a variety of display cars.
WHEN: SATURDAY JULY 27
WHERE: CENTENARY PARK, WESTBOOK
TIME: 9AM-1PM
WHAT:
It’s a day full of fun and activities for the entire family including:
- jumping castle
- face painting
- food vendors
- raffles
- and the opportunity for kids to get a photo in a sprint car!
This year the event will be raising money for a local family who have a 4-year-old daughter diagnosed with Leukemia.
Lock the date away, grab the family and head out to the Westbrook Show’n’Shine for a great family day out while helping to raise money for a great cause.
