Western Australia Leads The Nation On Plastics Reform

Western Australia has secured top spot on the World Wide Fund-Australia plastic's scorecard, highlighting the state's efforts as an environmental leader.

The 'Plan for Plastics' has been fast-tracked, with recognition for the single-use plastic reform coming to fruition.

WWF-Australia has praised the McGowan government for enabling the four-year plan and recently upholding the ban on plastic coffee cups and similar products.

The reform will see single-use plastics including bowls, plates, cutlery, straws and polystyrene food containers all banned by December 2021.

Environment and Climate Action Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson attributed words via a WA government media statement.

“It is fantastic to see Western Australia being recognised for its nation-leading action on plastics..."

“Single-use plastics are a scourge on our environment and our native wildlife and we all have a role to play in reducing our use this Plastic Free July.

“Our fast-tracked plan will prevent millions of tonnes of plastics ending up as litter and in our oceans."

“Thank you to WWF-Australia and Kate Noble for this honour which confirms Western Australia is number one in the country for tackling plastic pollution.”

