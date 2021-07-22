Western Australia Tightens Border With SA To “Medium Risk”

Western Australia's border restrictions with South Australia will be tightened further with SA to join Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in being classified a "medium risk" jurisdiction.

Premier Mark McGowan used social media to confirm the return of a hard border with SA.

"Under this classification, only approved travel will be permitted, and those travellers will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and be tested within 48 hours of arrival and on day 12," he said.

"Any Western Australians who have recently travelled to South Australia and are intending to return home should come back as soon as possible...Recent arrivals in WA should continue to monitor for symptoms"

"Anyone who was at an exposure site in South Australia is required to get tested immediately and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure - please continue to monitor the list of sites over the coming days." - Premier Mark McGowan

Meantime Queensland's border with New South Wales will close from 1am local time Friday to reduce the risk of Covid-19 leaking north across the border.

Queensland recorded 0 new locally acquired infections for a second day in a row on Thursday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.