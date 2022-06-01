Western Australia To Drop Vaccine Mandes For Most Workers

Western Australia’s workplace vaccine mandates will be rolled back from next week.

From Friday, June 10, only those working in high-risk employment will need to be vaccinated. This includes people working in healthcare, aged care and disability care as well as those in hospitals and primary care.

Premier Mark McGowan said with a third-dose rate of 81.8 per cent, and Covid case numbers falling, it was time the state moved to the next phase.

:That soft landing means we now have new health advice that recommends more public health measures can be safely phased out," he said.

He said the mandates were “incredibly effective” at getting Western Australians vaccinated - with a huge 99 percent of people having had their first and second doses.

As well as workplace mandates, the cap on the number of unvaccinated citizens and permanent residents allowed into WA from overseas will also be removed in line with health advice.

The rules for those who test positive to COVID, and their close contacts, will stay the same.



Join Tom Tilley and co-hosts Jan Fran, Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.