Western Australian Farmers Set To Capitalise From Free-Trade Agreement

Western Australia’s primary producers will gain from the free-trade agreement reached between Australia and the United Kingdom.

Tariffs on beef, lamb and wine exports were set to be reduced over the next decade, while the cut-off age to be eligible for working holiday visas got raised to 35.

John Hassle, President of WA Farmers, said the announcement was welcome news.

There are a few details still to be sorted out but it’s a good start and it’s been a long time coming. There have been requests from farming organisations, including WA Farmers, for nearly twenty years now so, you know, it’s a good start, - John Hassle

Tariffs On Beef, Lamb And Wine Set To Drop

