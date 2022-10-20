Western Sydney Kids Will Suffer Impacts Of Lockdowns For Years, Report Finds

An independent review has found Western Sydney children are among those hit hardest by Covid lockdowns.

The review, led by Western Sydney University Chancellor Peter Shergold, found the mass closure of schools was avoidable, had a considerable impact on the learning of children in the area and should never be repeated, if possible.

“For children and parents (particularly women), we failed to get the balance right between protecting the health and imposing long-term costs on education,” the report said.

After missing fifteen weeks of face-to-face learning, it’s estimated the children of Fairfield, Blacktown, and Canterbury-Bankstown will face $3 billion in lost income.

There are now calls for the government to intervene and help disadvantaged kids compensate for lost learning.

NSW Council of Social Services chief executive Joanna Quilty said underprivileged children still felt severe impacts of the lockdowns.

“During the pandemic, we did see the government roll out some tutoring programmes for school-aged students so they could make up for the loss of learning. We think the tutoring programme should continue."

