Wests Tigers Better Off Without Latrell Mitchell According To Wendell Sailor

Triple M's Wendell Sailor believes the Wests Tigers are better off without the prized signing of Latrell Mitchell.

The Tigers were firmly in the mix to sign the two-time Premiership winner, tabling a deal worth around $1-million per season.

However, Mitchell would eventually sign for the South Sydney Rabbitohs having parted-ways with the Sydney Roosters.

Speaking on Dead Set Legends, Sailor did admit it's the Rabbitohs who are the better fit for Mitchell, the Tigers don't necessarily need a 'marquee' like the 22-year-old.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the Wests Tigers recruitment during the off-season and whether they have paid overs for the likes of Joey Leilua and Adam Doueihil; hear the full chat below.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.