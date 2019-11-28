Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis Explains Exactly What Went On Behind-The-Scenes With Latrell Mitchell

Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has joined The Rush Hour with MG and explained exactly what has gone on behind-the-scenes.

It was only a few weeks ago, three Tigers officials including coach Michael Maguire, headed to Mitchell's hometown of Taree in attempt to sign the two-time Premiership winner.

However, in the last 24 hours the club have removed their offer for the 22-year-old.

Mr. Hagipantelis explained exactly what went on.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader discussion around the Tigers which also included the possibility of the club signing Josh Addo-Carr; hear the full chat below.