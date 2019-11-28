Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis Explains Exactly What Went On Behind-The-Scenes With Latrell Mitchell

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis Explains Exactly What Went On Behind-The-Scenes With Latrell Mitchell

GETTY IMAGES

Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has joined The Rush Hour with MG and explained exactly what has gone on behind-the-scenes. 

It was only a few weeks ago, three Tigers officials including coach Michael Maguire, headed to Mitchell's hometown of Taree in attempt to sign the two-time Premiership winner. 

However, in the last 24 hours the club have removed their offer for the 22-year-old. 

Mr. Hagipantelis explained exactly what went on. 

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader discussion around the Tigers which also included the possibility of the club signing Josh Addo-Carr; hear the full chat below.

 

28 November 2019

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs