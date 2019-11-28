- NRL NewsWests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis Explains Exactly What Went On Behind-The-Scenes With Latrell Mitchell
Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis Explains Exactly What Went On Behind-The-Scenes With Latrell Mitchell
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
GETTY IMAGES
Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has joined The Rush Hour with MG and explained exactly what has gone on behind-the-scenes.
It was only a few weeks ago, three Tigers officials including coach Michael Maguire, headed to Mitchell's hometown of Taree in attempt to sign the two-time Premiership winner.
However, in the last 24 hours the club have removed their offer for the 22-year-old.
Mr. Hagipantelis explained exactly what went on.
LISTEN HERE:
This was part of a broader discussion around the Tigers which also included the possibility of the club signing Josh Addo-Carr; hear the full chat below.