Wests Tigers Fans Start Petition To Keep Benji Marshall At The Club

Passionate Wests Tigers fans have launched a petition aiming to keep club legend Benji Marshall at the club.

Just last week Marshall was told by the club he was no longer wanted at the club beyond this season.

However, Marshall originally found out through the media he was unwanted at the club, a decision which was labelled "disgraceful" by Triple M's Ryan Girdler and Emma Lawrence.

And now Tigers fans are urging the club to remain loyal with Marshall and keep him on for one more year by starting a petition.

"Disgraceful how this club treats their long serving and loyal players. Let Benji play on!" One punter commented.

The Tigers already have Luke Brooks, Billy Walters & Josh Reynolds all signed for season 2021.

View the petition here.