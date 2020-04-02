Wests Tigers Legend Benji Marshall Opens Up On IF He Will Retire This Year

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall has opened up on possibly retiring irrespective of whether the NRL returns in 2020.

Marshall did admit he probably should've retired a few years ago but has since found

"I've been playing every year like it's my last for the past six or seven," Marshall told The Rush Hour with MG.

"To be fair it probably was my last about three or four years ago.

"But I've found if I play as if it's my last, if it does come to an end I'm not surprised or not ready to go out.

"I'm feeling ok, I feel like I could play again next year but it's something I'll have to address at the end of the season."

