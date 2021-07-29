Wests Tigers Player James Roberts Given $7000 Fine And 1 Month Rugby Ban

Wests Tigers centre James Roberts, is currently undergoing an NRL investigation for a Covid Breach.

He was caught on camera breaking strict quarantine protocols by stepping out onto the balcony of the Surfers Novotel.

NRL Investigate Covid Breach:

Queensland Health has ordered windows and balcony doors to be taped up, following an incident in which items were passed between families in quarantine over the weekend.

Roberts is now facing a $7000 fine and will not be able to play rugby for a whole month.

Meanwhile, the AFL is yet to confirm where the Gold Coast Suns will be playing the Demons.

With Queensland still listing Victoria as a Covid hot spot, the game is getting more likely to be played here in the Gold Coast.

