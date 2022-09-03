Wests Tigers Threaten To Walk Away From Leichhardt Oval

Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has given the NSW State Government an ultimatum surrounding the future of Leichhardt Oval.

Speaking to the Saturday Scrum, the Tigers boss stated that the stadium needs '$50m' for an upgrade, especially after the grandstand collapsed a month ago in a high school rugby union match between St Joseph’s College and Riverview.

'Unless there is an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century, then by the end of 2023 there'll be no further elite sports played there.

'That means the Wests Tigers will suffer.'

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!