Wests Tigers Vet Robbie Farah Remembers His "Dream Come True" Debut

This week, Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah joins the 300 club when he takes on the Newcastle Knights on Friday evening at McDonald Jones Stadium. Farah joins an elite group of players who have reached the milestone, including teammate Benji Marshall who played his 300th only a week ago.

Speaking to MG on the Rush Hour, Farah reminisced on his professional NRL debut back in 2003.

Despite festivities surrounding the momentous occasion though, Farah states that his priorities firmly lie with winning in order to keep the Tiger’s chances of making finals alive. To hear the full chat with Robbie Farah, head to the link below.

