Wet Spring Triggers Concerns Over Rare, Deadly Insect Disease

The State Government will spend $1.84 million to expand accessibility to a free vaccination against a rare, but deadly disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

South Australia has recorded an unusually wet spring, sparking concern of increased numbers of mosquitoes; of which could be carrying Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).

Residents along the River Murray have been classed to have a “greater risk” of catching the bug which causes symptoms including confusion, drowsiness, headaches, neck stiffness, seizures and tremors.

Health Minister Chris Picton said a third consecutive La Nina had made for “conditions which presents increased risk of mosquito-borne disease, including JEV.”

“This is the first time we’ve seen locally acquired cases of JEV in South Australia, and we’re taking action to stop the virus spreading,” he said.

“Wet weather and high humidity have created an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. We’ve also had a lot of backwaters around the River Murray already filled, further giving mosquitoes somewhere to breed.”

Over 23,000 vaccinations are available at eight SA Health pop-up clinics and seven GP facilities. Chemists will also administer the vaccine in coming weeks.

