Wet Weather Postpones Road Works In Mackay

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advise motorists and residents of minor traffic due to wet weather, the below works have been delayed until further notice. When the works commence, this is What you can expect:

To complete works on the Peak Downs Highway, a number of work activities will occur between 9 March 2020 and 21 March 2020 (weather permitting) and may include some nightworks.





Single lane operation with some intermittent closures in both directions as work is required on the light poles.

CCTV and ITS completion to make the traffic lights operational.

Placement of the final asphalt surface for the Peak Downs Highway between the Mackay Sugar conveyor near Horse and Jockey Road to the intersection of Peri and Sextons Road.

Removal of bollards and opening up of both lanes on the east and west bound carriageways.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and obey all signage. Transport operators are reminded to check the TMR Conditions of Operation Database before each trip as details may change.



As always, the safety of road users is our number one priority. The changed traffic conditions at roadworks, such as reduced speed limits and lane closures are essential for the safety of both road workers and motorists.



TMR thanks you for your continued patience during these works.