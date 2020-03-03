“What A Joke”: Dan Andrews Slams Headlines Linking Him To A Corruption Inquiry

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has hit back at headlines linking him to an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) inquiry into the outer suburban City of Casey.

“Really? What a joke,” Premier Andrews said on the Hot Breakfast.

“Ultimately, they’ve got a job to do, it’s an important piece of work, I’m gonna let them do that, I’m not gonna become a commentator on it.

“If that’s a, uh, what is it, a bombshell? I’ll leave it to your listeners to work out whether that’s a bombshell or not.

“The most important thing is that if anyone’s done the wrong thing, they should be held to account.

“There is a process going on (IBAC), we’ve seen some pretty shocking stuff come out of that Casey Council, we’ve in fact sacked the Casey Council, I think for very good reason.

“But again, I’m not gonna be a commentator on things that are very much ongoing.”

Dan Andrews also spoke about why he doesn't like Sydney, urged Victorians not to panic buy toilet paper amongst Coronavirus fears and more.

