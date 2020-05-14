“What Are You Doing You Crazy Bastard?!” | The Time MG Got Hit By A Supporter With An Umbrella

Triple M’s Mark Geyer has recalled a ripping story about the time he was hit on the head with an umbrella by an angry fan.

The story begins in 1990 at Orana Park, home of the Western Suburbs Magpies as MG was just sent to the sin-bin....

LISTEN BELOW:

This was part of MG’s Power Rankings, where he revealed his Top 5 most intimidating stadium to play at; hear the full chat below.