Senior Police were expected to give a better idea of how they intended to enforce Covid restrictions at McDonald Jones Stadium for Sunday’s Origin Game 3.

It was expected they would be actively checking IDs and that patrons would be required to check-in to the venue through the use of QR codes.

With around 20,000 people set to attend the match, it would be a big logistical challenge.

Restrictions would see that the Blues wouldn’t have much time to celebrate if they won Game 3 and claimed a clean-sweep for Origin 2021.

After hitting the showers, the NSW players would be driven directly to their homes, in-and-around Sydney.

Players who live a greater distance from Newcastle, such as Tariq Sims, who lives on the state’s south-coast, would be expected to arrive home as late as 5AM Monday morning.

The Maroons, however, were set to board planes and fly straight home after the game.

What Covid Restrictions Mean For Origin Game 3

