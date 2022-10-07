What Have Us Aussies Been Googling?

This week, Google celebrated 20 years in Australia by revealing what us Aussies searched for the most during that time.

Australians have done plenty of Googling in the last two decades, with the search engine extraordinaire revealing our interests, concerns, needs, DIY plans and curiosities.

Top DIY searches in Australia

Blinds Face mask Wedding invitations Christmas decorations Kitchens Christmas gifts Room decorations Halloween costumes Tiles Room decor

Top “how to” searches in Australia

Draw Screenshot Lose weight Tie a tie Make money Have sex Make chocolate Play guitar Make slime Delete Facebook

Top searches for “how to build (a) …” in Australia

Retaining wall House Pergola Cubby house Fence Pizza oven Shed Dog kennel Stairs Gate

Top searched terms alongside “news” in Australia

Covid news Trump news AFL news NRL news Police news Qld news Ukraine news Arsenal news F1 news China news

Top questions on self care in Australia

What is self care? Why is self care important? How to self care? What to put in a self care box? What is self care capacity? Is self care selfish? What is a self care plan? What are self care strategies? What are self care activities? What is self care in nursing?

Top searched “self care for …” in Australia

Nurses Social workers Men Mums Teachers Kids New mums Counsellors Women Carers

